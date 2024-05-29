Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions, and odds for Western Conference finals Game 4 | May 29, 2024

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals takes place on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars, who hold a 2-1 series lead.

Edmonton won Game 1 by a score of 3-2 in double overtime. Dallas responded on home ice in Game 2 by defeating the Oilers 3-1 and in Game 3, the Stars rallied to beat Edmonton 5-3.

The Oilers advanced to the Conference Finals by defeating the LA Kings in five games and the Vancouver Canucks in seven. Dallas, meanwhile, defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games before defeating the Colorado Avalanche in six games.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers

The Stars went 2-0-1 against Edmonton in the regular season.

Dallas averaged 3.59 goals per game, which ranked third in the NHL.

The Oilers allowed 2.88 goals per game, which ranks 10th.

The Stars allow 2.83 goals per game, which ranks eighth.

Edmonton averaged 3.56 goals per game, which ranked fourth.

Dallas was 26-10-5 on the road in the regular season.

The Oilers went 28-9-4 at home.

Stars vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

The Dallas Stars are +114 underdogs, while the Edmonton Oilers are -135 favorites, and the over/under is set at six goals.

Dallas rallied in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead as Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner didn't play well but he should rebound nicely here, as Skinner has rebounded well after playing poorly in games.

The Oilers' offensive has had success against Jake Oettinger, and Edmonton should come out strong. The Oilers will also play much better defensively, as there may be some line adjustments on defense. Edmonton should emphasize defense and not make costly mistakes with the lead, as they did in Game 3.

Expect the Oilers to get an early lead again, but this time, Edmonton will play better defensively to hold onto the win.

Prediction: Oilers 3, Stars 1.

Stars vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton to win -135.

Tp 2: Under 6 goals: -125.

Tip 3: Logan Stankoven over 1.5 shots on goal -120.

Tip 4: Evan Bouchard over 0.5 points (-190).