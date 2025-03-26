Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 26, 2025

The Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EST.

The Stars (45-21-4) look like they have turned things around since their home defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning two games since. Meanwhile, the Oilers (41-24-5) are in a race for the top spot across all four divisions as the side sits third in the Pacific Division but level on points with the second-placed Los Angeles Kings.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Wednesday, March 26

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, SN1, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

The Stars have played two games since their defeat against the Lightning and have won both games, scoring six goals while only conceding two. The Stars sit second in the Central Division and a spot in the playoffs looks guaranteed.

Dallas Stars injuries

Nils Lundkvist continues his road to recovery as he is set to miss the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen aim to rejoin the team in the playoff stages of the campaign.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers will be delighted with their performance in their last game against the Seattle Kraken as they nicked the game 5-4 in regular time. The team now has three wins in their last four games, with the only defeat coming at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. They hope to keep edging closer to the top of the table.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Trent Frederic remains at least two weeks away from returning from a lower-body injury. ,Meanwhile, Evander Kane and Alec Regula are out of the roster for the rest of the regular season.

Stars and Oilers key players

Mikko Rantanen will hope to continue his good run of form as the forward has scored 29 goals and provided 45 assists since the start of the season.

The attacking duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid seem destined to avenge their defeat in game seven of last season's Stanley Cup. They have put up 191 points between them since the start of the campaign.

