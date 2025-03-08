Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 8, 2025

The Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place this Saturday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

Ad

The Stars (41-19-2) are on a four-game winning run. The Oilers (36-22-4) are slowly turning their fortunes around as they have won two of their last three games.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Saturday, March 8

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: CBC, CITY, SN, Victory+

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

With each game passing, the Stars seem to almost certainly cement their position for the playoff. The side sits within arms reach of the league leaders, the Winnipeg Jets.

Ad

Dallas Stars injuries

Tyler Seguin, Miro Heiskanen and Nils Lundkvist are injured. Seguin recovers from a hip injury while the remaining two get on their journey back to fitness following their knee and shoulder surgeries.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

Despite their rough start after the 4 Nations break, the Oilers are slowly getting back to their good form as they hope to put a string of wins together. Their latest win against the Canadiens was in overtime on Thursday. They sealed a 3-2 win and edged closer to the Vegas Golden Knights at the top of the table.

Ad

Edmonton Oilers injuries

John Klingberg, Mattias Ekholm, Trent Frederic and Evander Kane are all injured for the Oilers and are likely to spend an extended period on the sidelines.

Stars and Oilers key players

Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene seem to have matched their wavelengths as they scored 64 and 63 points, respectively and helped the Stars stay close to the top of the table.

Leon Draisaitl has recorded 46 goals and 94 points this season. Connor McDavid sits close second for the side with 79 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama