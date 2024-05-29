Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 29, 2024

The Dallas Stars will take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of what promises to be an exciting battle for who represents the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals. In Game 3, despite taking a 2-0 lead, the Oilers eventually lost the game 5-3 and now see themselves trailing the series 2-1.
Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers game info
- Date: Monday, May 29
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place
- TV Broadcast: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Dallas Stars game preview
The Dallas Stars started their journey towards the Stanley Cup Finals on the wrong foot, losing game one of the Western Conference Finals. The side has since won back-to-back games to see themselves on the cusp of taking a 3-1 lead against the Edmonton Oilers.
Dallas Stars key players and injuries
The Stars head into this matchup without Jani Hakanpaa and Jerad Rosburg, who are sidelined with injuries.
Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen led the Stars' attacks in the playoffs, scoring 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Edmonton Oilers game preview
The Edmonton Oilers have been lackluster since impressive performances in rounds one and two against the LA Kings and the Vancouver Canucks. The Oilers will be hopeful to get the series back on level terms in Game 4 at Rogers Place.
Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries
With no notable injuries for the Oilers, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have been at the helm of all the points have racked up in the playoffs, with the pair contributing 50 points between them.
It will be interesting to see which side wins Game 4, as both sides seem to be in a must-win situation. Let us know in the comments who you think will take the points in game four.