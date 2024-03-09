Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 9th 2024

The 32-19-11 Los Angeles Kings host the 39-17-9 Dallas Stars at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 9, at 10.30 p.m. ET. Don't miss the live coverage on ESPN+, KCAL and BSSWX.

Los Angeles emerged victorious with a 4-3 win at home against the Senators in its previous outing on Thursday, while Dallas secured an impressive 6-2 road victory against the Ducks on Friday.

Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The LA Kings have averaged 3.08 goals and conceded 2.61 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 22.6%.

Trevor Moore leads the team with 24 goals and 19 assists, while Kevin Fiala has contributed 20 goals and 36 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 18 goals and 35 assists as well. Cam Talbot has an 19-14-6 record in goal, with a 2.46 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have an average of 3.62 goals scored per game and concede at a rate of 3.02 goals per outing.

Roope Hintz leads the offensive charge for Dallas with 26 goals and 30 assists. Tyler Seguin has notched up 20 goals and 25 assists, while Matt Duchene has 23 goals and 34 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a 25-11-4 record in goal, allowing 115 goals and making 1,146 saves with 2.95 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 252 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Kings are 94-123-32-3 against the Stars.

In faceoffs, the Stars have a 54.0% win rate, while the Kings have a 50.3% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Stars boast a 81.3% success rate, while the Kings are at 86.2%.

Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

This season, Los Angeles has maintained a record of 22-19 as the odds favored team securing victory in 22 out of 41 games. With odds lower than -118 in 39 games, the Kings boast a 21-18 record, implying a solid 54.1% chance of winning this one.

On the other hand, the Stars have embraced the underdog role in eight games this season, clinching two upset victories. When listed at -102 or longer on the odds, Dallas maintains a 2-5 record, indicating a 50.5% chance of victory for the Stars.

Prediction: Stars 4–2 LA Kings

Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Kevin Fiala to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Matt Duchene to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: LA Kings to beat the spread: Yes.

