Dallas Stars vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 10, 2024

The Dallas Stars (31-14-6) clash with the Montreal Canadiens (21-21-8) at Bell Centre on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Dallas faced a 5-4 defeat on the road to Maple Leafs in their most recent game on Wednesday, while Montreal emerged victorious 5-2 win over the Capitals a day earlier.

The game will be broadcas on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS and BSSWX.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game preview

The Dallas Stars have netted 187 goals at an average of 3.7 per game and conceded 156 goals at a rate of 3. per game.

Jason Robertson leads the offensive charge for Dallas, boasting 17 goals and 34 assists. Mason Marchment has notched up 16 goals and 23 assists, while Matt Duchene has contributed 18 goals and 28 assists.

In goal, Jake Oettinger holds a 17-9-2 record, allowing 82 goals and making 778 saves with 2.96 GAA and a .905 SV%.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, are averaging 2.7 goals per game and conceding 3.50 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 20.3%, and they have a 74% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 15 goals and 30 assists. Cole Caufield follows closely with 17 goals and 23 assists. In goal, Sam Montembeault holds an 12-7-4 record, boasting a 3.06 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 155 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Stars have an overall record of 47-87-21 (37.1%) against the Canadiens.

In faceoffs, the Stars have a 54.6% win rate, while the Canadiens are 53.0%.

On penalty kills, the Stars boast a strong 81.1% success rate, while the Canadiens have a 74% success rate.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens: Odds and Prediction

Dallas has performed admirably as the favorites this season, boasting a 30-17 record. When facing odds lower than -205, they've won 13 of 14 games, giving them a strong 67.2% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, Montreal has frequently embraced the underdog role this season, finding success in 18 of 46 games, equating to a 39.% upset rate. However, when the odds have been +170 or longer, the Canadiens have struggled, going 3-2 with just a 37.0% chance of securing a win.

Prediction: Stars 4-2 Canadiens

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nick Suzuki to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Roope Hintz to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes

