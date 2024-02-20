Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 20, 2024

The 36-16-3 New York Rangers welcome the 34-14-8 Dallas Stars to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSG,and BSSW.

New York enters the game after a thrilling 6-5 road victory against the New York Islanders on Sunday. Meanwhile, Dallas is coming off a tough 4-3 shootout loss (2-1) on the road against the Bruins on Monday.

Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Dallas Stars have netted 206 goals at an average of 3.8 per game and conceded 166 at a rate of 3.0 per outing.

Jason Robertson leads the offensive charge for Dallas, with 18 goals and 38 assists. Roope Hintz has notched up 23 goals and 27 assists, while Matt Duchene has 22 goals and 33 assists. Scott Wedgewood has a 13-5-4 record in goal, allowing 69 goals and making 672 saves with 3.03 GAA and a .897 SV%.

The Rangers, meanwhile, have scored 184 goals, the seventh-most in the league, at an average of 3.4 per game and allowed 154 at a rate of 2.8 per outing.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with an impressive 32 goals and 42 assists. Chris Kreider follows her with 28 goals and 24 assists, while Vincent Trocheck, a key offensive contributor, has 18 goals and 33 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has 18 goals and 34 assists, while Jonathan Quick boasts a 13-4-2 record in goal, a 2.36 GAA and a .917 SV%.

Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 149 times, including the regular season and playoffs.

The Stars have an overall record of 48-78-22-1 against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Stars have a 54.1% win rate, while the Rangers have 53.5%.

The Stars boast an 82.0% success rate on penalty kills, while the Rangers are 82.5%.

Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers: Odds and prediction

This season, New York has shown dominance as the favorites, winning 29 of 44 games. Moreover, in 31 games with the odds lower than -144, the Rangers have emerged victorious 19 times, suggesting a solid 59.0% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Stars have faced struggled as underdogs, securing an upset victory in just one of five games. Additionally, Dallas had odds of +121 or longer in one game this season, which they won, giving them a 45.2% chance of victory.

Prediction: Rangers 5-3 Stars

Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Artemi Panarin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Roope Hintz to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Stars to beat the spread: Yes

