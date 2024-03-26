Dallas Stars vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 26th 2024

The Dallas Stars are on the road to play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Dallas Stars vs San Jose Sharks game preview

The Dallas Stars are 44-19-9 and in second place in the Central division. Dallas remains on the road for the second of a five-game road trip as the Stars are on a four-game winning streak as Dallas is coming off a 4-2 win over Arizona.

The Stars have been led by Jason Robertson, who has 72 points, Matt Duchene, who has 62 points, Joe Pavelski, who has 59 points, Roope Hintz, who has 57 points, Wyatt Johnston, who has 54 points, and Mason Marchment, who has 50 points.

San Jose, meanwhile, is 16-46-8 and in last place in the NHL. The Sharks are coming off a 5-4 OT loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, as San Jose is on a seven-game losing streak.

The Sharks have been led by Mikael Granlund with 46 points, Fabian Zetterlund with 35 points, William Eklund with 32 points, and Mike Hoffman with 22 points.

Stars vs Sharks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Dallas is 73-51-5-9 all-time against San Jose.

The Stars are averaging 3.63 goals per game which ranks second.

San Jose is 10-20-4 with a -56 goal differential at home.

Dallas is allowing 2.97 goals per game which ranks 13th.

The Sharks are averaging 2.20 goals per game which ranks 31st.

The Stars are 22-9-5 with a +24 goal differential on the road.

San Jose is allowing 4.00 goals per game which is last in the NHL.

Stars vs Sharks: Odds & Prediction

The Dallas Stars are -410 favorites, while the San Jose Sharks are +320 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Dallas has been playing great hockey as of late, as goalie Jake Oettinger is starting to find his groove, which is crucial for the Stars' success. San Jose's offense will continue to struggle here as the Sharks don't shoot the puck enough and don't have enough goal scorers.

The Stars should cruise to a lopsided win here to continue their win streak.

Prediction: Dallas 4, San Jose 1.

Stars vs Sharks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas -1.5 -162.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -110.

Tip 3: Jason Robertson over 2.5 shots on goal -130.

Tip 4: Mason Marchment over 1.5 shots on goal -135.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Dallas San Jose 0 votes View Discussion