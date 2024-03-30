Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 30th 2024

On Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, the Dallas Stars (46-19-9) will take on the Seattle Kraken (30-29-13) at Climate Pledge Arena. The game will be shown on ESPN+, ROOT-NW+ and BSSW.

Dallas emerged victorious with a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks in its previous road outing on Thursday, while Seattle secured a 4-2 home victory against the Anaheim Ducks on the same day.

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

The Dallas Stars have an average of 3.65 goals scored per game and concede at a rate of 2.95 goals per outing.

Wyatt Johnston leads the offensive charge for Dallas with 28 goals and 29 assists. Roope Hintz has contributed 27 goals and 34 assists, while Joe Pavelski has 25 goals and 37 assists. Jason Robertson provided 27 goals and 49 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a 29-13-4 record in goal, with a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

Meanwhile, the Kraken averages 2.64 goals per game, succeeding on 21.6% of their power play opportunities. On defense, they concede 2.83 goals per outing.

Jared McCann leads the team with 27 goals and 31 assists. Jordan Eberle contributed 17 goals and 24 assists, while Oliver Bjorkstrand added 19 goals and 31 assists. Vince Dunn added 34 assists.

Moreover, Joey Daccord holds a season record of 18-15-11 in goal, with a 2.42 goals against average and a save percentage of .917%.

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 6 times.

The Kraken are 2-3-1 against the Stars.

In faceoffs, the Kraken has a 47.5% win rate, while the Stars have a 53.6% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Kraken have a 79.9% success rate, while the Stars are at 81.4%.

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken: Odds and prediction

This season, Dallas has won 43 of 65 games as the odds favorite and 23 of 29 games with odds less than -172, giving them a 63.2% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Kraken have been the underdogs 44 times and have had 16 upsets. However, Seattle has gone 5-7 when odds list it at +143 or longer, giving the team a 41.2% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Stars 5 - 2 Kraken

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Stars to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jason Robertson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Joe Pavelski to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Kraken to beat the spread: No.

