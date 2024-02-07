Dallas Stars vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 7, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (25-15-8) face off against the Dallas Stars (31-13-6) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The Stars, who have secured four consecutive victories, will be looking to extend their streak in this game.

Toronto suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat in its previous home game against the New York Islanders on Feb. 5. Meanwhile, Dallas clinched a 2-1 road victory over the Buffalo Sabres in its most recent outing on Feb. 6.

Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+, TNT, MAX, TVAS and BSSW.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs demonstrate offensive prowess, scoring an average of 3.45 goals per game and allowing 3.17. Their power play efficiency stands at 24.6%, and they boast a strong penalty kill at 77.4%.

William Nylander leads the charge for Toronto with 23 goals, 38 assists and 197 shots on goal. Auston Matthews is another major force for the Maple Leafs, contributing 40 goals and 18 assists. In goal, Ilya Samsonov holds an 8-4-6 record this year, maintaining a 3.35 GAA and a .879 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have netted 183 goals at an average of 3.7 per game while conceding 151 goals at a rate of 3.0 per game.

Jason Robertson leads the offensive charge for Dallas this season, boasting 17 goals and 33 assists. Roope Hintz follows closely with 22 goals and 25 assists, while Joe Pavelski has contributed 19 goals and 24 assists.

In goal, Jake Oettinger holds a record of 17-9-2, allowing 82 goals while making 778 saves with 2.96 GAA, and maintains .905 SV%.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 230 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Maple Leafs have an overall record of 103-99-28 (50.9%) against the Stars.

In faceoffs, the Stars have a 54.6% win rate, while the Maple Leafs are 54.3%.

On penalty kills, the Maple Leafs boast a 77.78% success rate, while the Stars have a strong 82.69% success rate.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and Prediction

This season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have emerged victorious in 21 out of 39 games where they were considered the favorite. With a record of 17-3, while playing with odds shorter than -133, the Maple Leafs exhibit a 57.1% probability of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Dallas Stars have been labeled as the underdog in three games this season, managing one upset victory, which translates to a success rate of 33.3%. Dallas secured a win in the sole outing where its odds were at +112 or longer, indicating a 47.2% chance of winning tonight.

Prediction: Stars 4 - 3 Maple Leafs

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Roope Hintz to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Maple Leafs to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? Toronto Maple Leafs Dallas Stars 0 votes