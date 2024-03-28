Dallas Stars vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 28th 2024

The Dallas Stars (45-19-9) face off against the Vancouver Canucks (45-19-8) on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview

The Dallas Stars kept their winning streak alive, making it five in a row by beating the San Jose Sharks 6-3 during their road trip on Tuesday. Even though San Jose tried to make a comeback, goals from Jamie Benn, Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson sealed the deal.

Benn was on fire with a goal and two assists, showing off his hot streak with eight points in the last five games, bringing his total for the season to 52 points. Scott Wedgwood did his part with 17 saves, but Jake Oettinger is set to start the next matchup after only letting in two goals in his last three starts. Dallas is sitting pretty, ranking second in goals per game at 3.66 and 13th in goals-against average at 2.97.

On the flip side, the Vancouver Canucks didn't have as much luck, losing 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings in the middle of their nine-game stretch at home on Monday. Despite Brock Boeser notching his 37th goal of the season, Vancouver couldn't bounce back after falling behind by two goals in the second period. J.T. Miller is leading the charge for the team with 91 points.

Casey DeSmith didn't face too many shots but conceded three goals. Thatcher Demko, who will likely start the next game, has let in one or no goals in his previous three outings. Vancouver's still holding strong, ranking fifth in goals per game at 3.49 and fourth in goals-against average at 2.64.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks: Head to Head

In the 41 games played between the Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks, the Canucks hold a slight advantage with 21 victories, while the Stars have won 20 times. Overtime results slightly favor the Stars, with four wins to the Canucks' three. In penalty shootouts, the Stars have two victories, while the Canucks have one. The average goals per match are 3 for the Canucks and 2.8 for the Stars.

Stars vs. Canucks: Predictions

After securing a convincing 6-3 road victory against the San Jose Sharks, the Dallas Stars, slightly favored at -114, enter their next game with momentum on their side.

The Vancouver Canucks, listed as underdogs at -106, aim to bounce back from a home loss against the Los Angeles Kings on March 25.

With an over/under set at 6, the Stars are anticipated to continue their winning streak based on recent performance.

Stars vs. Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Stars to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: J.T. Miller to score: Yes