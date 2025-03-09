Dallas Stars vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 9, 2025

The Dallas Stars face off with the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Sunday. The puck drop is set to take place at 9 p.m. EST.
The Stars (41-20-2) saw their four-game winning streak put to an end by the Edmonton Oilers away from home. Meanwhile, the Canucks (29-22-11) look like a team on its journey toward a rebuild, as they have won two consecutive games, with their most recent being against the Minnesota Wild.
Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks game info
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 9
- Time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
- TV Broadcast: SN, Victory+
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Dallas Stars game preview
The Stars would be disappointed with their latest result against the Oilers as the team came out on the losing side of an NHL classic nine-goal thriller. Dallas sits second in the Central Division and is now set to play three consecutive games away from home as it aims to bounce back.
Dallas Stars injuries
Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Tyler Seguin and Nils Lundkvist are all sidelined for the Stars, with Hintz seemingly on course to be the first to recover.
Vancouver Canucks game preview
The Canucks hope for this to be a turning point in their season as they sit on the brink of three straight wins after defeating the Wild 3-1. The team sits fourth in the Pacific Division as it aims to inch closer toward the third-placed LA Kings and cement its place in the playoffs sooner rather than later.
Vancouver Canucks injuries
Quinn Hughes joins the already long-term sidelined Noah Juulsen and Thatcher Demko as all players are expected to spend an extended period of time in recovery.
Stars and Canucks key players
Mikko Rantanen is an impressive addition to the Stars roster, as the star has 28 goals and 44 assists since the start of the season.
With leading points scorer Hughes sidelined, the onus of getting the points lands on the shoulders of Brock Boeser, Conor Garland and Jake DeBrusk, who have 37, 37 and 36 points, respectively.
