Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 28, 2025

The Dallas Stars are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. Dallas (31-17-1) is coming off a 2-0 win over St. Louis on Saturday, while Vegas (31-15-4) is coming off a 4-1 win over Florida.

Stars vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

Dallas is 7-8-4 all-time against Vegas

The Stars are averaging 3.12 goals per game

Vegas is 19-6-1 at home

Dallas is allowing 2.45 goals per game

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.4 goals per game

The Stars are 13-10 on the road

Vegas is allowing 2.74 goals per game

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Dallas is on a two-game winning streak. The Stars are led by Matt Duchene, who has 47 points, Jason Robertson with 45 points, Wyatt Johnston with 39 points, Jamie Benn with 41 points, and Roope Hintz, who has 29 points.

The Stars are expected to start Jake Oettinger, who's 24-11-1 with a 2.28 GAA and a .913 SV%. Against the Golden Knights, Oettinger is 5-2-2 with a 2.26 GAA and a .920 SV%.

Vegas, meanwhile, has alternated wins and losses in its last four games. The Golden Knights are expected to star Adin Hill, who's 19-9-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against Dallas, he's 3-4 with a 2.72 GAA and a .914 SV%.

The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel, who has 62 points, Mark Stone with 44 points, Shea Theodore with 44 points, and Tomas Hertl, who has 39 points.

Stars vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

Dallas is a +105 underdog while Vegas is a -125 favorite, the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Stars and Golden Knights are two of the best teams in the NHL and this could be a Conference Final preview. Oettinger and Hill have both played great, so this should be a low-scoring game with both teams playing playoff-like hockey here.

However, Dallas has been playing well and will edge out a road win here.

Prediction: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2.

Tip 1: Dallas ML (+105)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+110)

Tip 3: Jason Robertson 3+ shots on goal (-105)

