The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Dallas Stars in game four of round one at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two sides closely competed in the first three games, with the Golden Knights leading the series 2-1.

The Golden Knights won the first two games of the series, while the Dallas Stars pulled one back.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights game info

Date and Time : Monday, April 29th, 8:00 p.m. ET

: Monday, April 29th, 8:00 p.m. ET Venue : T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Broadcast : ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS, and SCRIPPS

: ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS, and SCRIPPS Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: TSN 1050 Radio, 101 ESPN, FOX Sports Radio 98.9 FM and 1340 AM (KKGK)

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Stars at Vegas Golden Knights

The Stars had a phenomenal performance in Game 3, where they started their route to a potential comeback. The Stars, who finished first in the Central Division, will be frustrated to have started the series with two defeats; nonetheless, they will be hoping to turn things around and tie the series in game four.

Dallas Stars key players and injuries

Mason Marchment, Radek Faksa, Jani Hakanpaa and Jerad Rosburg all miss out on game four due to respective injuries.

Winger Jason Roberston has been the side's leading contributor in the regular season and continues to do so in the knockout stages as well. If the Stars successfully make a comeback in this series, it will include a heavy dependence on the winger.

Vegas Golden Knights game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars at Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights had a bright start to their knockout campaign, winning two games on the bounce. The side, which last lost a game at the hands of Anaheim Ducks in their last game of the regular season, couldn't have asked for a better start to round one.

Vegas Golden Knights key players and injuries

Robin Lehner and Nicolas Hague will be sidelined for the Golden Knights due to their ongoing injuries.

The Golden Knights have benefited from the form of center Jack Eichel, who has scored two goals and provided three assists in the first three games.

It will be interesting to see which side blinks first with both teams having big motivations on their hands; a win for the Stars gets them level in the series, while a Golden Knights win puts them on a two-game series lead.