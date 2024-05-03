Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 3rd 2024

Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada in what looks like a comeback story for the ages in round one.

The Golden Knights started their knockout stages in flying form scoring seven goals in the first two games and taking an impressive two-nil lead.

However, the Stars managed to regroup and improve their league performance, turning things around starting from game three. Three continuous victories in games three through five, means the Stars have put themselves in a position where they are one win away from making it through to round two.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights game info

Date and Time : Monday, May 3, 10:00 p.m. ET

: Monday, May 3, 10:00 p.m. ET Venue : T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Broadcast : ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS, and SCRIPPS

: ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS, and SCRIPPS Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: TSN 1050 Radio, 101 ESPN, FOX Sports Radio 98.9 FM and 1340 AM (KKGK)

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at The Stars

The Dallas Stars finished their regular season at the top of the Central Division finishing three points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets. The Stars had a rough start to round one conceding seven goals over the initial two games. The Stars since then have turned their stars around to make it three-two over the following three games.

Dallas Stars key players and injuries

The Stars will be missing Mason Marchment, Radek Faksa, Jani Hakanpaa and Jerad Rosburg due to their ongoing injuries.

The attacking duo of Wyatt Johnson and Jason Robertson have contributed to 11 points between the pair to help the stars get their round one lead over the Golden Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars

The Golden Knights will surely be kicking themselves thinking how they are currently trailing the series despite getting off to an amazing start to their knockout stages of this campaign. The Golden Knights would wish to brush off their defeats at the earliest as they head into game six with a necessity to win this game.

Vegas Golden Knights key players and injuries

Goaltender Robin Lehner and defenseman Nicolas Hague will be missing game six due to injuries.

Jack Eichel with seven points in the knockout stages was among the star performers for the Golden Knights' first two victories of the series.