Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Game 1 preview, prediction, and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 7, 2025

The Dallas Stars are on the road to play the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, May 7. Puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Dallas beat Colorado in Game 7 as they came back from two goals down in the third. Winnipeg, meanwhile, beat St. Louis in Game 7, also coming back from two goals down in the third, but won in OT.

Stars vs Jets: Head-to-head & key stats

Dallas went 1-3 against Winnipeg this season

The Stars allowed 2.7 goals per game

Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game

Dallas went 22-16-3 on the road

The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season

The Stars averaged 3.35 goals per game

Winnipeg went 30-7-4 at home

Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Preview

Dallas is coming off a seven-game series win over Colorado. In the first round, the Stars were led by Mikko Rantanen who had 12 points, Roope Hintz had 7 points, Wyatt Johnston had 7 points, Thomas Harley had 5 points, and Tyler Seguin had 4 points.

The Stars will start Jake Oettinger. This season, went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 6-4-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .905 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 4-3 with a 2.85 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Winnipeg, meanwhile, rallied to beat St. Louis and advance to the second round. The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck, who struggled in the first round. In the regular season, he went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV%. In his career against the Stars, he's 14-10-5 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 4-3 with a 3.85 GAA and a .830 SV%.

In the first round, the Jets were led by Kyle Connor, who had 12 points, Mason Appleton had 6 points, Mark Scheifele had 6 points, Cole Perfetti and Neal Pionk had 5 points. Schiefele and Josh Morrissey are both unlikely to play due to injuries.

Stars vs Jets: Odds & Prediction

Dallas is a -115 favorite while Winnipeg is a -105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The biggest question entering the play of this series is how Connor Hellebuyck will rebound. The goaltender struggled mightily against St. Louis and now faces a much better offense in the Stars.

Oettinger, meanwhile, has found his form as he will limit the Jets offense, as Dallas will get the win in Game 1.

Prediction: Stars 4, Jets 2.

Stars vs Jets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas ML (-115)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Nino Neiderreiter 2+ shots on goal (-150)

