Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Game 2 preview, prediction, and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 9, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 09, 2025 14:29 GMT
Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Game 2 preview, prediction, and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 9, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Stars remain on the road to play the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Dallas won Game 1 by a score of 3-2 on the road to take a 1-0 series lead.

Stars vs Jets: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Dallas went 1-3 against Winnipeg this season, but is 1-0 in the playoffs
  • The Stars allowed 2.7 goals per game
  • Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game
  • Dallas went 22-16-3 on the road
  • The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season
  • The Stars averaged 3.35 goals per game
  • Winnipeg went 30-7-4 at home
Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Preview

Dallas took Game 1 on the road as the Stars were led by Mikko Rantanen, who had a hat trick, while Evgenii Dadonov, Matt Duchene, Thomas Harley, Roope Hintz, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Sam Steel had assists.

The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 6-4-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .905 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 5-3 with a 2.75 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Winnipeg, meanwhile, struggled in Game 1 on offense as the Jets had just two goals. Winnipeg was led by Nino Niederreiter and Mark Scheifele each scored. Mason Appleton, Haydn Fleury, and Gabe Vilardi had the assists.

The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck, who went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV% in the regular season. In his career against the Stars, he's 14-10-5 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 4-4 with a 3.75 GAA and a .836 SV%.

Stars vs Jets: Odds & Prediction

Dallas is a +110 underdog while Winnipeg is a -130 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Stars played well in Game 1 to get the win, as Rantanen has hat tricks in back-to-back games. Hellebuyck played well in Game 1, which is a good sign for him as he struggled in Round 1.

Hellebuyck should continue to play better as he will limit the Stars' offense as the Jets will get a big win here to even up the series.

Prediction: Jets 4, Stars 2.

Stars vs Jets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Jets ML (-130)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Nikolaj Ehlers 3+ shots on goal (-140)

