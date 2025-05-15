Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 15, 2025

The Dallas Stars are on the road to play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, May 15, at 9:30 p.m. ET in Game 5 of their series.
Dallas is up 3-1 in the series and can eliminate the Jets.
Stars vs Jets: Head-to-head & key stats
- Dallas went 1-3 against Winnipeg this season, but is 3-1 in the playoffs
- The Stars allowed 2.7 goals per game
- Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game
- Dallas went 22-16-3 on the road
- The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season
- The Stars averaged 3.35 goals per game
- Winnipeg went 30-7-4 at home
Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Preview
Dallas is up 3-1 in the series and can eliminate Winnipeg and advance to take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. In Game 4, Dallas won 3-1. In the game, the Stars were led by Mikael Granlund, who had a hat trick and scored all three goals.
The Stars will start Jake Oettinger who went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 6-4-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .905 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 7-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .917 SV%.
Winnipeg, meanwhile, returns home down 3-1 in the series and is looking to stave off elimination. The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck who went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV% in the regular season. In his career against the Stars, he's 14-10-5 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 5-6 with a 3.48 GAA and a .851 SV%.
The Jets in Game 4 were led by Nikolaj Ehlers who scored the lone goal as Winnipeg has had a hard time scoring on Jake Oettinger. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey had the assists.
Stars vs Jets: Odds & Prediction
Dallas is a +105 underdog while Winnipeg is a -125 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Stars have a chance to close out the series, as Oettinger has been stellar this series. However, Hellebuyck has also played better, and Winnipeg has been good at home.
The Jets will start strong, and the offense should come to life here as Winnipeg gets a win at home to extend the series.
Prediction: Jets 3, Stars 2.
Stars vs Jets: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Winnipeg ML (-125)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-105)
Tip 3: Kyle Connor 4+ shots on goal (+115)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama