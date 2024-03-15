Detroit Red Wings playoff picture: How does 4-1 loss to Arizona Coyotes hurt their playoff chances?

The Detroit Red Wings are in a fight for a playoff spot, but they suffered a 4-1 home loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Detroit was the betting favorite going into that game, and with less than 20 games to go, it was a game the Red Wings needed to win to remain in the playoff picture.

Following the upset loss, what are Detroit's playoff chances?

Are the Detroit Red Wings in a playoff spot?

The Detroit Red Wings are not in a playoff spot right now. Detroit is 33-27-6 and has 72 points, which is tied with the New York Islanders. They have played one more game than New York, which is why they are outside of a playoff spot.

The loss to the Coyotes was tough, as Arizona has struggled mightily this season. It was even more frustrating as the Red Wings, who are now 3-7 in their last 10 games, are watching their playoff hopes slip away.

“It’s as tough as it gets right now in the room,” forward David Perron told the media, via NHL.com. “We got to find a way to bounce back. We got to find a way to get up, put our pride on the line and be better.”

Head coach Derek Lalonde also believes his team needs to right the ship quickly, as he knows time is running out. He told reporters:

"In your career, you go through some things like this. It's just trying to find some answers throughout the lineup. It's the reality. We have not handled our group very well with Dylan (Larkin) out. There's no reason for that. He's a special, special player and engine on a lot of nights, but we have very capable groups and lineup."

Following the loss to Arizona, MoneyPuck is giving the Detroit Red Wings a 26.9% chance of making the playoffs.

The Red Wings do host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon, which feels like a must-win game at this point as Detroit's playoff chances are dwindling.

