Detroit Red Wings playoff picture: How does 5-3 loss to Golden Knights affect their postseason odds

The Detroit Red Wings are in a fight for a playoff spot with less than 20 games to go in the NHL regular season.

Detroit entered this season as a borderline playoff team, and that has been the case this season. The Red Wings are coming off a 5-3 road loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, following a 4-0 shutout loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

"This one stings a lot," coach Derek Lalonde said, via Detroit Free Press. "To come into this building on a back-to-back, outshoot a team like that, 13-5 (in the third period), with the lineup they have, and come up empty-handed feels a little disappointing."

Detroit is on a four-game losing streak, so how has that impacted their playoff chances?

Are the Detroit Red Wings in a playoff spot?

The Detroit Red Wings are currently holding onto the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit has 72 points, two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and just two points up on the New York Islanders.

However, the Red Wings have played two more games than the Islanders, so if New York wins those two games in hand, Detroit would be outside of a playoff spot. But the Islanders are still chasing the Philadelphia Flyers for the third spot in the Metro Division.

According to MoneyPuck, Detroit has a 54.1% chance of making the playoffs, despite being on a four-game losing streak.

If Detroit wants to make the playoffs, they must return to winning ways as soon as possible. The Red Wings are on the road, visiting Buffalo on Tuesday before hosting the Arizona Coyotes and Sabres.

Detroit has an easy schedule for the next 10 games, facing the Sabres twice, Arizona, the Islanders, the Penguins, the Blue Jackets, the Predators, Washington, Carolina, and Florida. Detroit will need to win six of those 10 games, particularly the one against the Islanders, to maintain its playoff position.

