Detroit Red Wings playoff picture: How does 6-3 loss to the Penguins affect the team's playoff chances?

The Detroit Red Wings suffered a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday to further hurt their playoff chances.

Detroit is in a tight playoff race with a couple of teams for the final Wild Card spot in the East.

Following the loss to the Penguins, what are Detroit's playoff chances?

Are the Detroit Red Wings in a playoff spot?

The Detroit Red Wings are currently holding onto the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit is 34-28-6 which is good for 74 points. The Red Wings are one point up on Washington and the New York Islanders but the Capitals have played two fewer games, while New York has played one less.

With the Capitals and Islanders having games in hand, if they simply win those, Detroit would be outside of a playoff spot. So, the loss to Pittsburgh was tough for the Red Wings. Head coach Derek Lalonde was disappointed with the performance.

“I think there's a little recipe for this group,” Lalonde said, via NHL.com. “We played extremely well last night. Things we've been trying to emphasize, better D-zone, managing the puck.

"There were moments in tonight's game that got away from us. This is a really talented team. If you're not hard on them, if you don't take away their time and space, that's what it's going to look like."

Even though Detroit is holding onto a playoff spot right now, the Red Wings' chances took a hit with their loss to the Penguins on Sunday.

According to MoneyPuck, Detroit has a 24.9% chance of making the playoffs, which trails the New York Islanders at 29.5% and the Washington Capitals at 37.8%.

The Red Wings have 14 games left this season and will likely need to go 10-4 or 9-3 to secure a playoff spot. But, after a loss to the Penguins, Detroit's playoff chances have taken a hit.

