Detroit Red Wings vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 15, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10 p.m. ET. Detroit (7-7-1) is coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Anaheim (5-8-2) suffered a 3-2 loss to Vegas in its previous outing.

Red Wings vs. Ducks: Head-to-head & key stats

Detroit is 56-26-7-6 all-time against Anaheim

The Red Wings are averaging 2.46 goals per game

The Ducks are allowing 3.06 goals per game

Detroit is 4-3 on the road

Anaheim is averaging 2.2 goals per game

The Red Wings are allowing 3 goals per game

The Ducks are 3-5 at home

Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Preview

The Red Wings kicked off the road trip with an upset OT win over Pittsburgh. Detroit is now set for the first game of a California road trip. The Red Wings have been led by Lucas Raymond with 14 points, Alex DeBrincat has 13 points, Dylan Larkin has 12 points and Patrick Kane has 10 points.

Detroit will start Cam Talbot, who's 5-2-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .927 SV%. In his career against Anaheim, Talbot is 17-8-2 with a 1.99 GAA and a .935 SV%.

The Ducks, on the other hand, have lost three of their last four games and will start Lukas Dostal, who is 4-6-2 with a 2.75 GAA and a .922 SV%. In his career against Detroit, Dostal is 2-1 with a 2.93 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Anaheim is led by Troy Terry with 11 points, Mason McTavish has eight points and Leo Carlsson and Ryan Strome have seven.

Red Wings vs. Ducks: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a -148 favorite, while Anaheim is a +124 underdog. The over/under is set at 6 goals.

The California road trip is always tough for Eastern Conference teams due to the time change. But Anaheim has struggled this season while Detroit is starting to play much better hockey.

Talbot has also been a great goalie and has played the Ducks well in his career. He should limit Anaheim's chances here, as Detroit will cruise to a win.

Prediction: Detroit 3, Anaheim 1

Red Wings vs. Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Detroit ML (-148)

Tip 2: Under 6 (-105)

Tip 3: Patrick Kane 3+ shots on goal (-135)

Tip 4: Moritz Seider over 0.5 points (+100)

