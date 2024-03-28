Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 28th 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (45-21-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) will face the Detroit Red Wings (36-29-7, ninth) at the PNC Arena on Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, BSDET and BSSO.

Carolina faced a 4-1 road loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, while Detroit suffered a 4-3 defeat in overtime on the road against the Washington Capitals.

Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Red Wings average 3.38 goals per game while converting 23.0% of their power play opportunities. They allow 3.33 goals per outing.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 28 goals and 29 assists, while Lucas Raymond has contributed 24 goals and 36 assists. Furthermore, Alex DeBrincat has 24 goals and 35 assists, with 196 shots on goal.

James Reimer holds a record of 9-7-2, boasting a 2.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes score 3.37 goals a game, concede 2.66, and convert 26.2% of their power play opportunities. Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 31 goals and 49 assists, and Seth Jarvis has 27 goals and 30 assists. Jake Guentzel has tallied 24 goals and 40 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a 10-1-0 record, a 2.05 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925.

Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 104 times.

The Hurricanes are 44-46-8-6 against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Hurricanes have a 52.4% win rate, while the Red Wings have a 50.3% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Hurricanes have an 85.5% success rate, while the Red Wings have an 80.4% success rate.

Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and prediction

This season, Carolina has won 42 of 66 games as the odds favorites and holds an 8-9 record with odds shorter than -257, giving them a 72.0% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have been listed as underdogs 48 times, with 21 upsets. Detroit has not faced odds of +207 or higher this season, giving it a 32.6% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Red Wings 4–3 Hurricanes

Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Red Wings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jake Guentzel to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Dylan Larkin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Hurricanes to beat the spread: Yes

