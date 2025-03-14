Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 14, 2025 

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, March 14, at 7 p.m. EDT.

Detroit (31-28-6) is coming off a 7-3 win over Buffalo. Carolina (39-22-4) is coming off a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Red Wings vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key stats

Detroit is 52-46-8 all-time against Carolina

The Red Wings are averaging 2.86 goals per game

The Hurricanes are 26-7-1 at home

Detroit is allowing 3.18 goals per game

Carolina is averaging 3.2 goals per game

The Red Wings are 14-13-3 on the road

The Hurricanes are allowing 2.67 goals per game

Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Preview

Detroit is coming off a 7-3 win over Buffalo which snapped a six-game losing streak. The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond who has 68 points, Dylan Larkin has 59 points, Alex DeBrincat has 57 points and Patrick Kane has 45 points.

The Red Wings are set to start Petr Mrazek who's 1-0 with a 3.00 GAA and a .885 SV% since being acquired by Detroit, while this season, he's 11-19-2 with a 3.44 GAA and a .890 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he's 7-6-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .928 SV%.

Carolina, meanwhile, is on a five-game winning streak and is set to start Pytor Kochetkov who's 24-11-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he's 2-0 with a 0.50 GAA and a .981 SV%.

The Hurricanes are led by Sebastian Aho who has 62 points, Martin Necas has 55 points, Seth Jarvis has 49 points and Andrei Svchenikov has 43 points.

Red Wings vs Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +215 underdog, while Carolina is a -265 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Red Wings have struggled as of late, while Carolina is one of the best teams in the NHL. The Hurricanes will be able to score against Mrazek as the Red Wings goaltending has been an issue this season.

Carolina also plays well at home. The Hurricanes will get a big win here.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 2.

Red Wings vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina -1.5 (-105)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Seth Jarvis 3+ shots on goal (-105)

