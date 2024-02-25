Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 25, 2024

The 31-20-6 Detroit Red Wings take on the 15-39-4 Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday, February 25th at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. NHLN, SN, BSDET, and NBCSCH.

The Red Wings will enter the game with confidence, boasting a four-game winning streak. The team showcased its dominance with a resounding 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues at home on Feb 24th.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are determined to break free of their three-game losing streak. They suffered a narrow 3-2 OT loss to the Winnipeg Jets in their latest home matchup on Feb 23rd.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Red Wings have an average of 3.51 goals per game, converting 23.3% of their power play chances, and are allowing an average of 3.18 goals.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 25 goals and 26 assists, supported by Lucas Raymond with 16 goals and 32 assists, Alex De Brincat with 21 goals and 29 assists, and Patrick Kane with 11 goals and 15 assists.

In goal, James Reimer boasts a 5-6-2 record, along with a 2.98 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks score 2.07 goals per game and concede an average of 3.52 goals. Their power-play success rate is 12.8%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 17 goals and 22 assists, followed by Jason Dickinson with 17 goals and 11 assists. Nick Foligno contributed 13 goals and 13 assists.

Moreover, Petr Mrazek holds a 13-22-3 record in goal this year, maintaining a 2.99 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 833 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Blackhawks have an overall record of 337-408-84-4 against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 49.4% win rate, while the Blackhawks stand at 45.9%.

On penalty kills, the Blackhawks boast a 77.7% success rate, while the Red Wings have a strong 82.5% success rate.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and Prediction

Detroit have entered 18 games as the odds favorite throughout this season, emerging victorious in 12 of those matchups. Despite being favored with odds shorter than -197 only once in three games, the Red Wings maintain a solid 66.3% chance of winning this one.

On the flip side, Chicago have often embraced the underdog role, facing it in 56 matchups this season. Remarkably, they've managed to upset their opponents in 14 of those games, accounting for a 25.0% success rate. When the odds have listed them as underdogs of +163 or longer, the Blackhawks have held an 11-32 record, implying a win probability of 38.0% in this game.

Prediction: Red Wings 4 - 2 Blackhawks

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Alex DeBrincat to score: Yes

Tip 4: Dylan Larkin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

