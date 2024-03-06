Detroit Red Wings vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 6th 2024

The Detroit Red Wings go on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on TNT and should be an intriguing matchup.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche preview

The Detroit Red Wings are 33-22-6 and in sixth place in the East. Detroit is coming off a 4-0 shutout loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday and before that, lost 5-3 to the New York Islanders.

The Red Wings have been led by Dylan Larkin who has 54 points, while Alex DeBrincat has 53 points, Lucas Raymond has 51, Shayne Gostisbehere has 39, and Daniel Sprong has 39.

Colorado, meanwhile, is 38-20-5 and in third place in the Central division. The Avs are coming off a 5-0 shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday after a 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

The Avalanche have been led by Nathan MacKinnon who has 105 points, while Mikko Rantanen has 79 points, Cale Makar has 66, Valeri Nichushkin has 42, Jonathan Drouin has 36, and Devon Toews has 36 points.

Red Wings vs. Avalanche: Head-to-head & key numbers

Detroit is 67-50-5-10 all-time against Colorado.

The Red Wings are averaging 3.51 goals per game which ranks sixth.

The Avalanche are 24-6 with a +50 goal differential.

Detroit is allowing 3.20 goals per game which ranks 21st.

Colorado is averaging 3.65 goals per game which ranks first.

The Red Wings are 15-12-1 with a +1 goal differential on the road.

The Avs are allowing 3.06 goals per game which ranks 15th.

Red Wings vs. Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

The Detroit Red Wings are +170 underdogs while the Colorado Avalanche are -205 favorites, while the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Colorado is great at home as it is a tough place to play due to elevation as players have talked about them getting tired easier. The Red Wings have struggled this season in net and the Avs offense should be able to score plenty to get the win here.

Prediction: Avalanche 4, Red Wings 2.

Red Wings vs. Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado to win -205.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -105.

Tip 3: Alex DeBrincat over 2.5 shots on goal -130.

Tip 4: Devon Toews over 0.5 points +120.

