Detroit Red Wings vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 25, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to face off with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Ad

They are both coming off wins as Detroit (33-31-6) defeated Utah 5-1 on Monday while Colorado (43-25-3) won a 5-4 shootout over Montreal on Saturday.

Red Wings vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats

Detroit is 67-52-5-10 all-time against Colorado

The Red Wings are averaging 2.86 goals per game

The Avalanche are 23-10-2 at home

Detroit is allowing 3.17 goals per game

Colorado is averaging 3.33 goals per game

The Red Wings are 14-16-3 on the road

The Avalanche are allowing 2.84 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Detroit Red Wings vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

Detroit snapped a two-game losing skid and will play the second half of a back-to-back set. The team will start Cam Talbot who is 17-16-3 with a 3.02 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Colorado, he is 8-8 with a 3.33 GAA and a .896 SV%.

The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond's 70 points, Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat's 62 points each and Patrick Kane's 50 points.

Ad

Meanwhile, Colorado is on a two-game winning streak and firmly in a playoff spot. The Avalanche are led by Nathan MacKinnon who has 105 points, Cale Makar with 81 points and Artturi Lehkonen with 43 points.

They are expected to start Mackenzie Blackwood who is 19-8-3 with a 2.22 GAA and a .917 SV% since being traded to Colorado. In his career against Detroit, he is 2-2 with 3.53 GAA and a .879 SV%.

Red Wings vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +240 underdog while Colorado is a -298 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Ad

The Red Wings are on a back-to-back set which is always a tough spot. Colorado has been dominant at home and should be able to get the win.

Detroit will have some tired legs and will be playing in elevation. Look for the Avs to start strong and cruise to victory.

Prediction: Avalanche 4, Red Wings 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama