Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Feb. 13, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers (30-17-1) will take on the Detroit Red Wings (27-18-6) at Rogers Place on Tuesday at 9 p.m. Tune in on ESPN+, SNW and BSDETX for live coverage.

Edmonton suffered a 4-0 defeat on Saturday against the LA Kings while away. Meanwhile, Detroit triumphed 4-3 over the Canucks on the same day.

Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers score an average of 3.4 goals per game, with their defense conceding 2.8 goals on average. Leon Draisaitl has been a standout offensive force with 24 goals and 36 assists.

Contributing to the offensive play, Connor McDavid has 21 goals and an impressive 50 assists. Zach Hyman also played a significant role with 31 goals and 17 assists.

Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 23-11-1, with a 2.45 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings boast an average of 3.49 goals per game. They have converted 22.8% of their power play opportunities, and their defense allows an average of 3.22 goals per game.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 23 goals and 24 assists. Lucas Raymond comes in second with 14 goals and 28 assists, followed by Alex DeBrincat with 18 goals and 25 assists. Alex Lyon holds a 14-6-2 record, with a 2.54 GAA and a .921 SV%.

Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed 154 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Oilers have an overall record of 68-70-13-3 (48.4%) against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Oilers have a 52.2% win rate, while the Red Wings have 49.2%.

The Oilers boast a solid 81.8% success rate on penalty kills, while the Red Wings have an 81.6% success rate.

Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

Edmonton Oilers have consistently performed as the odds favorite this season, tallying an impressive 28-14 record. Their dominance extends to games with odds below -220, where they've emerged victorious in 11 out of 13 instances. The team boasts a robust 68.8% probability of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Red Wings have often embraced the underdog role, encountering it 34 times this season. Despite this, they've managed to pull off 16 upsets. However, when facing odds at +180 or higher, they've struggled, losing all three such encounters. The team has a modest 35.7% chance of victory in this game.

Prediction: Oilers 4 - 2 Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Alex DeBrincat to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Red Wings to beat the spread: Yes

