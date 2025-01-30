Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 30, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Detroit (24-21-5) is coming off a 5-2 win over Los Angeles. Edmonton (32-15-3) is coming off a 4-2 win over Seattle.

Red Wings vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

Detroit is 69-45-13-13 all-time against Edmonton

The Red Wings are averaging 2.84 goals per game

Edmonton is 18-8-1 at home

Detroit is allowing 3.12 goals per game

The Oilers are allowing 2.7 goals per game

The Red Wings are 9-10-3 on the road

Edmonton is averaging 3.32 goals per game

Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

Detroit is on a three-game winning streak and is competing for a playoff spot. Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 56 points, followed by Dylan Larkin with 47, Alex DeBrincat with 39, Mo Seider with 31 and Patrick Kane with 30.

Trending

The Red Wings are set to start Cam Talbot who's 14-10-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 4-2-2 with a 2.05 GAA and a .934 SV%.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is also on a three-game winning streak. The Oilers are set to start Stuart Skinner who's 19-11-3 with a 2.69 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he's 1-1 with a 3.55 GAA and a .908 SV%.

The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl who has 75 points, Connor McDavid has 66 points, Evan Bouchard has 66 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 32 points and Zach Hyman has 29 points.

Red Wings vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +215 underdog while Edmonton is a -265 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Red Wings are on the road to face Edmonton, which is usually a challenging place to play. The Oilers' offense is clicking, and they should be able to score against the Red Wings.

Skinner, meanwhile, has also been playing well as of late as he should limit the Red Wings' offense to lead Edmonton to a home win here.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Red Wings 2.

Red Wings vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton -1.5 (-102)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-115)

Tip 3: Zach Hyman 3+ shots on goal (-135)

Tip 4: Edmonton over 3.5 team goal (-145)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback