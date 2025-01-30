Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 30, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Detroit (24-21-5) is coming off a 5-2 win over Los Angeles. Edmonton (32-15-3) is coming off a 4-2 win over Seattle.
Red Wings vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats
- Detroit is 69-45-13-13 all-time against Edmonton
- The Red Wings are averaging 2.84 goals per game
- Edmonton is 18-8-1 at home
- Detroit is allowing 3.12 goals per game
- The Oilers are allowing 2.7 goals per game
- The Red Wings are 9-10-3 on the road
- Edmonton is averaging 3.32 goals per game
Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview
Detroit is on a three-game winning streak and is competing for a playoff spot. Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 56 points, followed by Dylan Larkin with 47, Alex DeBrincat with 39, Mo Seider with 31 and Patrick Kane with 30.
The Red Wings are set to start Cam Talbot who's 14-10-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 4-2-2 with a 2.05 GAA and a .934 SV%.
Edmonton, meanwhile, is also on a three-game winning streak. The Oilers are set to start Stuart Skinner who's 19-11-3 with a 2.69 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he's 1-1 with a 3.55 GAA and a .908 SV%.
The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl who has 75 points, Connor McDavid has 66 points, Evan Bouchard has 66 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 32 points and Zach Hyman has 29 points.
Red Wings vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction
Detroit is a +215 underdog while Edmonton is a -265 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Red Wings are on the road to face Edmonton, which is usually a challenging place to play. The Oilers' offense is clicking, and they should be able to score against the Red Wings.
Skinner, meanwhile, has also been playing well as of late as he should limit the Red Wings' offense to lead Edmonton to a home win here.
Prediction: Oilers 4, Red Wings 2.
Red Wings vs Oilers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Edmonton -1.5 (-102)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-115)
Tip 3: Zach Hyman 3+ shots on goal (-135)
Tip 4: Edmonton over 3.5 team goal (-145)
Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars