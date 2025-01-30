Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | January 30, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings face off against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. EST.

The Red Wings (24-21-5) have been in good form lately, winning their last three games as they aim to climb from the bottom half of the Atlantic Division. Meanwhile, the Oilers (32-15-3) extended their winning run to three consecutive wins with their impressive 4-2 victory at home against the Seattle Kraken.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Thursday, Jan. 30

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: SNP, SN1, TVAS, FDSNDET

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Trending

Detroit Red Wings game preview

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn

Despite sitting close to the bottom of the division, the Red Wings do not seem down and out this season. Their last three games showed their resilience as they came out of them with flying colors. The team now looks likely to push forward and add further wins to the tally and will embrace the challenge against the Oilers up next.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Vladimir Tarasenko, J.T. Compher and Jeff Petry are all injured for the Red Wings. The return dates for the trio are yet to be determined as they look likely to spend a few weeks on their recovery.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have played three fantastic games since their back-to-back defeats against the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. Their three wins have helped them stay at the top of the Pacific Division as they keep fighting for the top spot in the division with their rivals, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Stuart Skinner, John Klingberg and Evander Kane are all sidelined for the Oilers due to their ongoing injury concerns. Skinner looks likely to be the first to return to the ice for the team.

Red Wings and Oilers key players

Winger Lucas Raymond has been influential for the Red Wings this season as he has scored 20 goals and provided 36 assists in the first 50 games. Having scored one goal and provided three assists in their latest victory against the LA Kings, the forward seems to be in good form.

It's business as usual for the Oilers as Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to impress with 141 points between them this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback