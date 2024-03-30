Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 30, 2024

The Florida Panthers (46-22-5, fourth in Eastern Conference) take on the Detroit Red Wings (36-30-7, 9th) at the Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, BSDETX and BSFL.

Florida lost 3-2 at home to the New York Islanders in its last game on Thursday, while Detroit lost its road game on the same day, 4-0, to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview

The Red Wings average 3.33 goals per game, converting 22.8% of their power play opportunities. They allow 3.34 goals per outing.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 28 goals and 29 assists, while Lucas Raymond has contributed 24 goals and 36 assists. Alex DeBrincat has 24 goals and 35 assists, with 199 shots on goal. Alex Lyon holds a record of 18-16-3, boasting a 3.07 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

Meanwhile, Florida is averaging 3.21 goals per game and allowing 2.44 per outing, placing them first overall. Their power-play success rate is 25.7%.

Sam Reinhart has contributed 51 goals and 34 assists, with Carter Verhaeghe closely behind with 33 goals and 37 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has contributed 23 goals and an impressive 56 assists.

Gustav Forsling has provided 25 assists and Aleksander Barkov 50 assists, while in goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 32-16-3 record with a 2.41 GAA and a save percentage of .914 SV%.

Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 69 times.

The Red Wings are 26-26-5-12 against the Panthers.

Regarding faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 50.3% win rate, while the Panthers are at 51.3%.

On penalty kills, the Red Wings have an 80.1% success rate, while the Panthers are at 82.2%.

Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers: Odds and prediction

Florida has gone 40-18 as the betting favorite and has gone 11-2 in games with odds less than -238 this season, giving them a 70.4% chance of winning this contest.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings has been listed as the underdogs 49 times and have had 21 upsets. However, Detroit has played two games when the odds were +191 or higher and lost both, giving a 34.4% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Panthers 4-2 Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Dylan Larkin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Red Wings to beat the spread: No

