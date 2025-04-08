  • home icon
Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 8, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 08, 2025 14:47 GMT
Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 8, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Detroit (36-33-7) is coming off a 2-1 win over Florida, while Montreal (38-30-9) is coming off a 2-1 win over Nashville.

Red Wings vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Detroit is 219-290-96-6 all-time against Montreal
  • The Red Wings are 15-17-4 on the road
  • Montreal is allowing 3.23 goals per game
  • Detroit is averaging 2.82 goals per game
  • The Canadiens are averaging 2.98 goals per game
  • The Red Wings are allowing 3.13 goals per game
  • Montreal is 21-12-5 at home
Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Preview

Detroit is on a two-game winning streak but is chasing Montreal for the final Wild Card spot but seems unlikely to make the playoffs. The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond, who has 75 points, Alex DeBrincat with 65 points, Dylan Larkin with 64 points and Patrick Kane, who has 54 points.

The Red Wings will start Cam Talbot, who's 20-17-4 with a 2.87 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 9-3-1 with a 1.61 GAA and a .940 SV%.

Meanwhile, Montreal is on a five-game winning streak, which has likely cemented them getting into the playoffs. The Habs are set to start Sam Montembeault, who's 29-23-6 with a 2.85 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he's 3-1-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .902 SV%.

The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki, who has 84 points, Cole Caufield with 66 points, Lane Huston with 64 points, and Juraj Slafkovsky, who has 48 points.

Red Wings vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +105 underdog, while Montreal is a -125 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Red Wings need to beat Montreal and likely win out to make the playoffs. Yet, the Habs have been stellar at home and have been solid as of late.

Both teams have been playing great defensively, and this should be a low-scoring game, but Montreal will get a big win here.

Prediction: Canadiens 3, Red Wings 1.

Red Wings vs Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Montreal ML (-125)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+105)

Tip 3: Cole Caufield 3+ shots on goal (-150)

