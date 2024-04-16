Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 16th, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (40-32-9) will clash with the Montreal Canadiens (30-36-15) at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TSN2, BSDET and RDS.

Detroit's last game was a hard-fought 5-4 home win against the Montreal Canadiens. Conversely, the Canadiens' recent game ended in a 5-4 overtime loss on the road against the Red Wings.

Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview

The Red Wings score 3.35 goals per game, successfully converting 23.1% of their power play opportunities. On the defensive end, they allow an average of 3.32 goals per outing.

Team Captain Dylan Larkin leads the charge with 33 goals and 35 assists, while Patrick Kane has contributed 20 goals and 27 assists. Alex DeBrincat boasts 27 goals, 40 assists, and an impressive 230 shots on goals.

In goal, Alex Lyon holds a 21-18-5 record, maintaining a 3.05 goals-against average and save percentage of .904.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens score an average of 2.81 goals per game, but their defensive efforts result in allowing 3.42 goals against. Their power-play success rate stands at 17.7%.

Nick Suzuki leads the charge with 33 goals and 43 assists, while Mike Matheson contributes with 51 assists. Additionally, Cole Caufield boasts 27 goals, 37 assists, and an impressive 310 shots on goal.

In the net, Cayden Primeau boasts an 8-9-3 record, 2.95 goals against average, and a save percentage of .910.

Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Injury report

For the Red Wings. Michael Rasmussen's day-to-day status remains uncertain due to an upper-body injury.

On the Canadiens' side, Joshua Roy will miss the season due to an upper body injury, Kirby Dach's season has been cut short by a knee injury, and Arber Xhekaj is out for the full season owing to a shoulder injury. Kaiden Guhle's participation is still unclear due to an upper-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Canadiens and the Red Wings have met 607 times. The Montreal Canadiens are 294-210-96-7 against the Red Wings.

In faceoff, the Red Wings maintain a 50.6% win rate and the Canadiens are slightly ahead at a 51.4% win rate. On the penalty kill, the Red Wings excel with a 79.3% success rate, while the Canadiens stand at 76.4%.

Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

This season, Detroit has won 17 of its 27 games as the odds favorite and has gone 3-6 with odds shorter than -175; the team has a 63.9% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have found success in 25 of 75 games as the underdogs and have gone 12-33 with odds of +146 or longer. That means they have a 40.7% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Canadiens 3–2 Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Canadiens to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nick Suzuki to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Patrick Kane to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Red Wings to beat the spread: No

