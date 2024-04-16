Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 16th 2024

The Detroit Red Wings will play the Montreal Canadiens in what looks like a must-win game for the Red Wings.

The Red Wings come into this game sitting right outside the playoffs qualification, with an outside chance of making it to the knockout chances. As for the Montreal Canadiens who sit rock bottom in the Atlantic Division, this game would be a matter of showmanship toward their home fans.

The Red Wings are in a scenario wherein they have to defeat the Canadiens in regular time and hope the Washington Capitals lose to the Philadelphia Flyers. If that happens, the Detroit Red Wings will qualify for the playoffs, clicking the second wild card of the Eastern Conference.

Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Game info

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Centre Bell, Montreal

TV Broadcast: NHL Network

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on CKGM TSN 690 Montreal and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Detroit Red Wings game preview

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings (40-32-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division) have all to play for in their final league game. The team is in good form following their home victory against the Montreal Canadiens. Facing them away from home around this time, the Red Wings would want to repeat the same outcome.

Detroit Red Wings key players and injuries

The Red Wings go into their final league game without Michael Rasmussen and Ville Husso.

As for their attacking front, Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin each contributed 65+ points this season.

Montreal Canadiens game preview

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (30-35-16, eighth in the Atlantic Division) have nothing to lose going into this game. Home fans will be in large numbers to support their home side despite their recent lows. The team has not won since their 9-3 demolition against the Philadelphia Flyers last week.

Montreal Canadiens key players and injuries

The absentees for the Canadiens all season have placed them where they are on the table. Going into this game, the team will not play Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, Joshua Roy and Kirby Dach due to injury.

Nick Suzuki has been among the focus points for the Canadiens this season. The center has scored 33 goals and provided 43 assists.

Will the Red Wings perform and brush the Canadiens aside? Or will the Canadiens put together one last performance for their home fans as a thank-you for their support throughout the season? That is something fans will have to wait and see.

