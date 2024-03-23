Detroit Red Wings vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 23rd 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (36-28-6) and the Nashville Predators (41-25-4) face off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, March 23 at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO.

Nashville secured a 3-0 road win against the Florida Panthers in its last outing on March 21. Meanwhile, Detroit secured a 6-3 home win against the New York Islanders in its last game on the same day.

Detroit Red Wings vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview

The Red Wings average 3.43 goals per game, converting 23.0% of their power play opportunities, and allow 3.36 goals per outing.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 28 goals and as many assists, while Lucas Raymond has contributed 24 goals and 36 assists. Furthermore, Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and 34 assists, with 189 shots on goal.

Alex Lyon holds an 18-15-2 record in goal, sporting a 3.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Meanwhile, the Predators score an average of 3.26 goals per game but concede 2.94. Their power-play success rate at 20.1%.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 38 goals and 39 assists. Roman Josi has 18 goals and impressive 53 assists, while Ryan O'Reilly has 24 goals and 34 assists. Gustav Nyquist has 19 goals and 43 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 30-21-4, with a 2.78 GAA and save percentage of .908 SV%.

Detroit Red Wings vs Nashville Predators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 129 times.

The Predators are 53-69-4-3 against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Predators have a 50.3% win rate, while the Red Wings have a 50.1% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Predators has a 76.7% success rate, while the Red Wings are at 80.1%.

Detroit Red Wings vs Nashville Predators: Odds and prediction

This season, Nashville has won 11 of 21 games as the odds favorites and 8 of 11 games with odds shorter than -165, giving them a 62.3% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have been listed as the underdogs 46 times and had had 21 upsets. The Detroit have played with odds of +138 or longer this season and won 5 of its 19 games, giving them a 42.0% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Red Wings 5 - 3 Predators

Detroit Red Wings vs Nashville Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Red Wings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Patrick Kane to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Filip Forsberg to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Predators to beat the spread: Yes

