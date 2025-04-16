Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 16, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Detroit (38-35-7) is coming off a 6-4 win over Dallas. New Jersey (42-32-7) is coming off a 5-4 OT win over Boston.

Red Wings vs Devils: Head-to-head & key stats

Detroit is 58-47-11-3 all-time against New Jersey

The Red Wings are averaging 2.83 goals per game

New Jersey is 19-16-5 at home

Detroit is allowing 3.16 goals per game

The Devils are averaging 2.93 goals per game

The Red Wings are 16-19-4 on the road

New Jersey is allowing 2.65 goals per game

Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils: Preview

Detroit is eliminated from playoff contention and still has two games left this season. The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond who has 78 points, Alex DeBrincat has 68 points, Dylan Larkin has 78 points, and Patrick Kane has 58 points.

The Red Wings are expected to start Alex Lyon who's 13-9-1 with a 2.84 GAA and a .895 SV%. In his career against New Jersey, he's 1-2 with a 2.81 GAA and a .845 SV%.

New Jersey, meanwhile, will play the Hurricanes in the playoffs, so they could rest some players here in their final game of the season. The Devils will likely start Jake Allen who's 12-16-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against the Red Wings, he's 5-2-5 with a 2.23 GAA and a .925 SV%.

The Devils are dealing with some key injuries. New Jersey is led by Jesper Bratt who has 88 points, Nico Hischier has 69 points, and Timo Meier has 53 points.

Red Wings vs Devils: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a -112 favorite while New Jersey is a -108 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Devils will focus on the playoff so this game doesn't mean much for New Jersey and will likely rest some key players.

The Red Wings will be able to score on Allen as Detroit is looking to build some momentum for next season and the Red Wings will get the road win here.

Prediction: Red Wings 3, Devils 2.

Red Wings vs Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Detroit ML (-112)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-105)

Tip 3: Patrick Kane 3+ shots on goal (+115)

