Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 17th 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (34-27-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) will face the Pittsburgh Penguins (29-28-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, March 17 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NHLN, SN, BSDET, and SN-PIT.

Pittsburgh's last game was a 7-4 home loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday, March 16, while Detroit won 4-1 at home against the Buffalo Sabres.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The Red Wings average 3.39 goals per game, converting 22.9% of their power play opportunities and defensively, they allow 3.33 goals per game.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 26 goals and 28 assists, while Michael Rasmussen has contributed 13 goals and 16 assists. Furthermore, Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and 31 assists, with 183 shots on goal.

Alex Lyon holds an 18-14-2 record in goal, sporting a 3.03 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

The Penguins have a 2.86 GFA with a 2.94 GAA. Their power play operates at a 14.7% success rate.

Leading the offensive charge is Sidney Crosby with 32 goals and 34 assists, while Bryan Rust has contributed with 20 goals and 19 assists. Kris Letang supported him with 31 assists. Erik Karlsson has an impressive 37 assists as well.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 19-22-5 record with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed in 180 games in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Red Wings are 81-80-16-3 against the Penguins.

In faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 50.1%, while the Penguins have a 55.0%.

On penalty kills, the Red Wings have an 80.6% success rate, while the Penguins are at 81.9%.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh has won 18 of 39 games as the betting favorite and 14 of 24 games with odds less than -140 this season, giving them a 58.3% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Red Wings have been listed as the underdogs in 44 games this season and have upset their opponents 20 times. Red Wings holds a record of 12-18 when odds list the team at +118 or longer, giving them a 45.9% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Red Wings 5–3 Penguins

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Bryan Rust to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Patrick Kane to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Penguins to beat the spread: No.

