Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 11th 2024

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins as two sides collide in a big game. Both sides are standing on the brink of potentially qualifying for the playoffs.

The Detroit Red Wings, who sit 11 points adrift of the fourth-place Tampa Bay Lightning, will be hoping to get through to the knockout stages one way or another. On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Penguins are fifth in their league, three points adrift of the third-placed New York Islanders.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins game info

Date: Thursday, April 11

Thursday, April 11 Time: 7:00 p.m. EDT

7:00 p.m. EDT Venue: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Hulu and FuboTV (free trial)

Detroit Red Wings game preview

(38-32-8, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have endured a difficult season thus far. Their previous game against the Washington Capitals, which ended in a 2-1 setback, may have made qualification more difficult for them, but they will view this Penguins game as a must-win.

Detroit Red Wings key players and injuries

The Red Wings head into this game missing key players in Michael Rasmussen, Ville Husso and Andrew Copp due to injuries.

Their attacking contributions from their forward trio of Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat, who have all contributed 60+ points this season, will be hoping to be effective in the business end of the competition.

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

(36-30-12, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are coming off a 3-2 defeat against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pittsburgh Penguins key players and injuries

The Penguins head into this all-important game without Ryan Greaves, Noel Acciari, Jansen Harkins and winger Matt Nieto.

Veteran Sidney Crosby has been at the center of all things Penguins this season. He has contributed 40 goals and 46 assists this season. Evgeni Malkin, too, has been on the scoreboard quite often, as he contributed 60+ points this season.

In a game that practically requires both teams to come out with all available points, the sides will be hoping to take the attack to their opponents and not sit back, and hopefully, it'll be a treat to watch for the neutrals.