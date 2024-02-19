Detroit Red Wings vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 19, 2024

The 23-21-10 Seattle Kraken will take on the 28-20-6 Detroit Red Wings at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, Feb 19 at 3.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Seattle is fresh off a 4-1 victory against the Boston Bruins, while Detroit enters the game after a commanding 5-0 win over the Calgary Flames.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

The Detroit Red Wings boast an average of 3.48 goals per game. They have converted 23.3% of their power play opportunities, and their defense allows an average of 3.26 goals per game.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 24 goals and 24 assists. Daniel Sprong comes in second with 14 goals and 20 assists, followed by Alex DeBrincat with 19 goals and 27 assists.

Moreover, Alex Lyon boasts a 14-8-2 record in goal, with a 2.82 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken averages 2.72 goals per game, succeeding on 20.9% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, they concede 2.80 goals per game.

Jared McCann leads the team with 22 goals and 17 assists. Eeli Tolvanen contributed 14 goals and 17 assists, while Oliver Bjorkstrand added 13 goals with 28 assists.

Moreover, Joey Daccord holds a season record of 16-11-9 in goal, with a 2.33 GAA and a .923 SV%.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off five times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Red Wings have an overall record of 1-4 (20%) against the Kraken.

In faceoffs, the Kraken has a 47.3% win rate, while the Red Wings have 49.2%.

The Kraken boasts a 78.8% success rate on penalty kills, while the Red Wings are 82.4%.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Odds and prediction

Seattle has dominated as the favorite in 11 out of 19 games this season. With odds below - 132, the Kraken have maintained an impressive 8-4 record, indicating a 56.9% likelihood of clinching victory in this game.

Conversely, the Red Wings have secured 17 wins in 37 underdog situations. When facing odds of +111 or more, Detroit holds a 13-16 record, indicating a 47.4% probability of emerging victorious.

Prediction: Red Wings 3 - 1 Kraken.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: No.

Tip 3: Jared McCann to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Alex DeBrincat to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Kraken to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? Detroit Red Wings Seattle Kraken 0 votes