Detroit Red Wings vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 4, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Sunday as Detroit (27-21-5) won 3-2 in overtime over Vancouver while Seattle (23-28-3) lost 3-2 to Calgary.

Red Wings vs Kraken: Head-to-head & key stats

Detroit is 3-2-2 all-time against Seattle

The Red Wings are averaging 2.83 goals per game

Seattle is 13-13-3 at home

Detroit is allowing 3.03 goals per game

The Kraken are averaging 2.96 goals per game

The Red Wings are 12-10-3 on the road

Seattle is allowing 3.16 goals per game

Detroit Red Wings vs Seattle Kraken: Preview

Detroit is on a six-game winning streak. The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond's 57 points, Dylan Larkin's 49 points, Alex DeBrincat's 42 points and Mo Seider's 32 points.

Detroit is expected to start Cam Talbot who is 15-10-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Seattle, he is 4-3 with a 2.52 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Meanwhile, Seattle is 1-3 in its last four games and is expected to start Joey Daccord who is 18-13-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .916 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he is 1-0-1 with a 3.68 GAA and a .859 SV%.

The Kraken are led by Jared McCann who has 41 points, Chandler Stephenson with 38 points, Jaden Schwartz with 36 points and Oliver Bjorkstrand with 34 points.

Red Wings vs Kraken: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a -105 underdog while Seattle is a -115 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Red Wings have been playing great as of late, but they are in the middle of a lengthy road trip. Look for Daccord to have success and limit Detroit's offense.

Seattle is also playing well and should get the win.

Prediction: Kraken 3, Red Wings 2.

Red Wings vs Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Seattle ML (-115)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-102)

Tip 3: Alex DeBrincat 3+ shots on goal (-105)

