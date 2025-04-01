Detroit Red Wings vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 1, 2025 

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to face the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins on Saturday as Detroit (34-33-6) won 2-1 over Boston and St. Louis (40-28-7) defeated Colorado 2-1.

Red Wings vs Blues: Head-to-head & key stats

Detroit is 128-119-37-9 all-time against St. Louis

The Red Wings are 15-17-3 on the road

St. Louis is allowing 2.81 goals per game

Detroit is averaging 2.83 goals per game

The Blues are averaging 3 goals per game

The Red Wings are allowing 3.12 goals per game

St. Louis is 20-14-3 at home

Detroit Red Wings vs St. Louis Blues: Preview

Detroit is unlikely to make the playoffs as it has struggled after the 4 Nations break. The team is led by Lucas Raymond's 73 points and Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin's 62 points each.

The Red Wings are expected to start Cam Talbot who is 18-17-3 with a 2.94 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Blues, he is 8-10-6 with a 3.11 GAA and a .895 SV%.

Meanwhile, St. Louis has been one of the hottest teams in the NHL and is firmly in a playoff spot. The Blues will start Jordan Binnington who is 25-21-4 with a 2.70 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he is 3-2 with a 3.45 GAA and a .874 SV%.

They are led by Robert Thomas who has 68 points, Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou with 62 points each and Pavel Buchenvich with 48 points.

Red Wings vs Blues: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +145 underdog while St. Louis is a -175 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

St. Louis should be able to cruise to a lopsided win. The Blues are playing well defensively and in the net, and its offense is also clicking.

Look for the Blues to get out to an early lead and get a big victory at home.

Prediction: Blues 4, Red Wings 2.

Red Wings vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: St. Louis ML (-175)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Alex DeBrincat 3+ shots on goal (-135)

