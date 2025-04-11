  • home icon
  Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 11, 2025

Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 11, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 11, 2025 14:51 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 11, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

Detroit (36-35-7) is coming off a 4-1 loss to Florida on Thursday. Tampa Bay (45-26-7) is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to Toronto.

Red Wings vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Detroit is 40-32-2-8 all-time against Tampa Bay
  • The Red Wings are 15-18-4 on the road
  • Tampa Bay is averaging 3.55 goals per game
  • Detroit is averaging 2.78 goals per game
  • The Lightning are allowing 2.6 goals per game
  • The Red Wings are allowing 3.15 goals per game
  • Tampa Bay is 27-8-3 at home
Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview

Detroit is unlikely to make the playoffs again. The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond who has 75 points, Alex DeBrincat has 66 points, Dylan Larkin has 66 points, Patrick Kane has 55 points, and Moritz Seider has 40 points.

The Red Wings are set to start Petr Mrazek who's 2-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 SV% since being traded to Detroit. In his career against Tampa Bay, he's 9-7-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is in second place in the Atlantic and will likely end the year there. The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy who's 37-20-4 with a 2.17 GAA and a .921 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he's 16-5 with a 2.08 GAA and a .932 SV%.

The Lightning have one of the best offenses in the NHL. Tampa Bay is led by Nikita Kucherov who has 116 points, Brandon Hagel has 85 points, Brayden Point has 79 points, Jake Guentzel has 77 points, and Victor Hedman has 63 points.

Red Wings vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +240 underdog while Tampa Bay is a -298 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Red Wings will be missing the playoffs and doesn't have much to play for, while Tampa Bay seems unlikely to catch Toronto for the top spot in the Atlantic.

The Lightning have been dominant at home, and that success should continue here as Tampa Bay will get a big win here.

Prediction: Lightning 4, Red Wings 2.

Tip 1: Tampa Bay -1.5 (-115)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-142)

Tip 3: Patrick Kane 3+ shots on goal (+105)

