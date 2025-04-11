Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 11, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Detroit (36-35-7) is coming off a 4-1 loss to Florida on Thursday. Tampa Bay (45-26-7) is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to Toronto.

Red Wings vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key stats

Detroit is 40-32-2-8 all-time against Tampa Bay

The Red Wings are 15-18-4 on the road

Tampa Bay is averaging 3.55 goals per game

Detroit is averaging 2.78 goals per game

The Lightning are allowing 2.6 goals per game

The Red Wings are allowing 3.15 goals per game

Tampa Bay is 27-8-3 at home

Ad

Trending

Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview

Detroit is unlikely to make the playoffs again. The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond who has 75 points, Alex DeBrincat has 66 points, Dylan Larkin has 66 points, Patrick Kane has 55 points, and Moritz Seider has 40 points.

The Red Wings are set to start Petr Mrazek who's 2-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 SV% since being traded to Detroit. In his career against Tampa Bay, he's 9-7-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Ad

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is in second place in the Atlantic and will likely end the year there. The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy who's 37-20-4 with a 2.17 GAA and a .921 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he's 16-5 with a 2.08 GAA and a .932 SV%.

The Lightning have one of the best offenses in the NHL. Tampa Bay is led by Nikita Kucherov who has 116 points, Brandon Hagel has 85 points, Brayden Point has 79 points, Jake Guentzel has 77 points, and Victor Hedman has 63 points.

Ad

Red Wings vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +240 underdog while Tampa Bay is a -298 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Red Wings will be missing the playoffs and doesn't have much to play for, while Tampa Bay seems unlikely to catch Toronto for the top spot in the Atlantic.

The Lightning have been dominant at home, and that success should continue here as Tampa Bay will get a big win here.

Ad

Prediction: Lightning 4, Red Wings 2.

Red Wings vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key stats

Tip 1: Tampa Bay -1.5 (-115)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-142)

Tip 3: Patrick Kane 3+ shots on goal (+105)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama