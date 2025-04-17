Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 17, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET.

Detroit (39-35-7) is coming off a 5-2 win over New Jersey. Toronto (51-26-4) is coming off a 4-0 shutout win over Buffalo.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

Detroit is 291-295-93-7 all-time against Toronto

The Red Wings are averaging 2.86 goals per game

Toronto is 26-13-1 at home

Detroit is allowing 3.14 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.2 goals per game

The Red Wings are 17-19-4 on the road

Toronto is allowing 2.79 goals per game

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

Detroit failed to make the playoffs again and will end its season on the road against Toronto. The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond who has 80 points, Dylan Larkin has 70 points, Alex DeBrincat has 69 points, and Patrick Kane has 58 points.

The Red Wings are set to start Petr Mrazek who's 2-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 SV% since being traded to Detroit. In his career against Toronto, he's 2-9 with a 2.91 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Toronto, meanwhile, won the Atlantic Division and will be playing Ottawa in the first round. The Maple Leafs are set to start Joseph Woll 26-14-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he's 1-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .900 SV%

The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner who has 100 points, William Nylander has 84 points, Auston Matthews has 77 points, and John Tavares has 74 points.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +114 underdog while Toronto is a -135 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs likely will be resting some key players, or not giving them much ice time. Toronto has nothing to play fro while Detroit will want to enter the offseason on a high note.

Look for the Red Wings to go into Toronto and get a road win here to end their season with a win.

Prediction: Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 1.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Detroit ML (+114)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+105)

Tip 3: Alex DeBrincat 3+ shots on goal (-150)

