Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 13th, 2024

The 46-24-9 Toronto Maple Leafs are fifth in the Eastern Conference and host the 10th-placed 38-32-9 Detroit Red Wings at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, CBC and BSDET.

On Thursday, both Toronto and Detroit faced nail-bitting games, with the former losing 6-5 at home to the New Jersey Devils and the latter falling 6-5 in overtime against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road.

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Red Wings average 3.30 goals per game, converting 22.7% of their power play opportunities, and allow 3.30 goals per outing.

Dylan Larkin is leading the team with 32 goals and 33 assists, while Lucas Raymond has contributed 29 goals and 39 assists.

Alex DeBrincat has 24 goals and 39 assists, with 219 shots on goal. Alex Lyon has a 20-18-5 record, boasting a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs average 3.65 goals per game, which ranks second overall in the league, and allow 3.10 per outing. Their power play efficiency is impressive, standing at 23.9%.

Auston Matthews is their top scorer, with 68 goals, 38 assists for 106 points and 342 shots on goal.

He has been backed by William Nylander, who has 40 goals and 56 assists, while Mitch Marner has 25 goals and 56 assists. Ilya Samsonov is 23-7-7 between the pipes, with a 3.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Injury Report

The Red Wings are currently dealing with multiple injuries. Michael Rasmussen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and Andrew Copp is questionable due to a cheek injury.

For the Maple Leafs, Timothy Liljegren is out due to an upper-body injury, while John Klingberg is out for the season due to a hip injury. Matt Murray is also sidelined with a hip injury, while Jake Muzzin is out for the season due to a back injury. Lastly, Calle Jarnkrok is out due to a hand injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have competed in 682 games, combining regular season and playoffs. The Detroit Red Wings are 289-293-93-7 against the Maple Leafs.

In faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 50.5% win rate, while the Maple Leafs are at 53.9%. On penalty kills, the Red Wings have an 79.8% success rate, while the Maple Leafs are at 76.9%.

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and Predictions

This season, the Maple Leafs has won 39 of their 63 games as the odds-on favorite and won 14 of their 21 games with odds shorter than -179, giving them a 64.2% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Red Wings have been underdogs in 53 games this season and yet managed to upset their opponents 22 times. However, when faced with odds of +149 or higher, Detroit has gone 5-13, giving it a 40.2% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5-3 Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Auston Matthews can score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Mitch Marner to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Red Wings to beat the spread: No.

