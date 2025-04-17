Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 17, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.

The Red Wings (39-35-7) continue their strong finish to the season as they toppled the New Jersey Devils 5-2 in their last game, while the Maple Leafs (51-26-4) have successfully clinched the Atlantic Division with their most recent victory over the Buffalo Sabres as they head into the postseason high in confidence.

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Thursday, Apr. 17

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: TVAS, TSN4, FDSNDET

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Detroit Red Wings game preview

NHL: Dallas Stars at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn

The Red Wings sit sixth in the Atlantic Division and they missed out on making the playoffs this season. The Red Wings have won each of their last three games and they hope to end the season on a high.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Elmer Soderblom and Erik Gustafsson are sidelined for the last regular-season game. They are likely to return at the start of the 2025-26 NHL campaign.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs will be impressed with the way they have conducted themselves this season. They will look to get their hands on the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1967.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe and David Kampf are sidelined for the regular-season finale as the players are likely to return to the ice for the postseason, while Jani Hakanpaa finds himself on the sidelines for the foreseeable future with his knee injury.

Red Wings and Maple Leafs key players

Wingers Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat have been influential down the flanks for the Red Wings this season as they have scored 80 and 70 points, respectively.

The Maple Leafs have benefited from Mitch Marner and William Nylander, who have scored a combined 184 points this season.

