Detroit Red Wings vs Utah Hockey Club: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 24, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to face off with the Utah Hockey Club on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Ad

They are coming off different results on Saturday as Detroit (32-31-6) lost 6-3 to Vegas while Utah (32-27-11) won 6-4 over Tampa Bay.

Red Wings vs Hockey Club: Head-to-head & key stats

Detroit is 0-1 against Utah

The Red Wings are 14-16-3 on the road

Utah is averaging 2.87 goals per game

Detroit is averaging 2.82 goals per game

The Hockey Club are 15-13-7 at home

The Red Wings are allowing 3.2 goals per game

Utah is allowing 2.97 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Detroit Red Wings vs Utah Hockey Club: Preview

Detroit is on a two-game losing streak and has fallen out of the playoff push. The team is led by Lucas Raymond's 70 points, Dylan Larkin's 62 points, Alex DeBrincat's 59 points and Patrick Kane's 49 points.

The Red Wings are expected to start Petr Mrazek who is 2-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .901 SV% since being traded to Detroit. This season, he is 12-21-2 with a 3.35 GAA and a .891 SV%. In his career against Utah, Mrazek is 0-1 with a 4.09 GAA and a .846 SV%.

Ad

Meanwhile, Utah is on a two-game winning streak and battling for a playoff spot. The Hockey Club will start Karel Vejmelka who is 21-18-6 with a 2.53 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he is 2-0-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .933 SV%.

They are led by Clayton Keller who has 77 points, Nick Schmaltz with 57 points, Logan Cooley with 53 points and Dylan Guenther with 49 points.

Red Wings vs Hockey Club: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +136 underdog while Utah is a -162 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Ad

The Red Wings have been struggling as of late and a West Coast road trip is always difficult. Vejmelka has had success in the net and should limit Detroit's offense to get Utah a big win at home.

Prediction: Utah 3, Red Wings 2.

Red Wings vs Hockey Club: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Utah ML (-162)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Alex DeBrincat 3+ shots on goal (-140)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama