Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 15, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks preview

The Detroit Red Wings are 27-19-6 and in eighth place in the East, holding onto the final wild-card spot. They are coming off an 8-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday but before that, they defeated Vancouver 4-3 at home on Saturday.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 47 points, followed by Alex DeBrincat with 45, Lucas Raymond with 42, Daniel Sprong with 34, and Shayne Gostisbehere with 32.

The Vancouver Canucks are 36-12-6 and in first place in the Western Conference. They are coming off a 4-2 win on the road over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday to extend their win streak to two. Before the win over Chicago, Vancouver beat Washington 3-2 in overtime on Sunday

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson lead the Canucks with 69 points each, followed by Quinn Hughes with 66, Brock Boeser with 54, and Filip Hronek with 41.

Red Wings vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Detroit is 97-59-18-7 all-time against Vancouver.

The Red Wings are averaging 3.50 goals per game, which ranks fifth.

The Canucks are 18-4-2 with a +38 goal differential.

Detroit is allowing 3.31 goals per game, which ranks 25th.

Vancouver is averaging 3.69 goals per game, which ranks second.

The Red Wings are 12-11-1 on the road with a -3 goal differential.

The Canucks are allowing 2.57 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

Red Wings vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

The Detroit Red Wings are +154 underdogs, while the Vancouver Canucks are -185, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Vancouver has been dominant at home and should extend their winning streak to three games against the Red Wings. Detroit defeated the Canucks in overtime on Saturday in a game in which Vancouver lost a lead, and the Canucks should be driven to make amends for that loss.

Vancouver should start strong and play much better defensively in this one to remain dominant at home.

Prediction: Canucks 4, Red Wings 2.

Canucks vs Red Wings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Canucks to win -185.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals +110.

Tip 3: Brock Boeser over 2.5 shots on goal -110.

Tip 4: Patrick Kane over 0.5 points (-135).

