  • Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 2, 2025

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 2, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Feb 02, 2025 16:07 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Detroit Red Wings - Image Source: Imagn

The Vancouver Canucks return home for a Sunday night matchup with the red-hot Detroit Red Wings. Vancouver (23-18-10) is coming off a 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday, while Detroit (26-21-5) beat Calgary 3-1 on Saturday night for its fifth consecutive win.

Red Wings vs. Canucks: Head-to-head and key numbers

  • The Canucks have a 68-87-18-10 record against the Red Wings.
  • The Canucks are 40-36-10-5 at home against Detroit.
  • Vancouver beat Detroit 5-4 in overtime on Dec. 1. Today is the final matchup in their two-game in-season series.
  • Vancouver averages 3.10 goals per game against Detroit.
  • The Wings average 3.50 goals per game against the Nucks.
Vancouver Canucks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Preview

The Vancouver Canucks have struggled to find consistency as they've gone 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Canucks (56 points) are battling for the playoffs in the Western Conference sitting just one point behind the Calgary Flames (57 points) for the final wild-card spot heading into Sunday's action. On the other side of things, the Red Wings' hot streak sees them also just one point out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 57 points.

Vancouver will see several trade acquisitions debut including Marcus Pettersson, Filip Chytil and Drew O'Connor.

In terms of injuries, Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed) remains on IR, and superstar Quinn Hughes is questionable with an undisclosed injury. Patrick Kane (upper body), J.T. Compher (upper body), and Jeff Petry (undisclosed) are out of action for Detroit.

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn

Canucks vs. Red Wings: Odds and Predictions

Vancouver is a home favorite to take down the visiting Red Wings at Rogers Arena on Sunday night. Here are the odds, as per FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • Vancouver is -164 to win on the moneyline.
  • Detroit is +136 to win on the moneyline.
  • The spread is Vancouver -1.5, which is +154.
  • The over/under is 5.5 goals.
  • The over-goals is -115, while the under-goals is -105.

Prediction:

With the J.T. Miller saga and trade behind them, Vancouver needs to get going. Should Quinn Hughes be available, they will take care of business on home ice this evening. Detroit's winning streak is bound to end at some point. It will be a tight game, but the Canucks will prevail.

Score Prediction: Canucks 4 - Red Wings 2

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
