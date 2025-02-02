Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 2, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena on Sunday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 PM EST.

The Red Wings (26-21-5) play their second game in 24 hours after winning five straight games. Meanwhile, the Canucks (23-18-10) have been up and down this season, with their most recent outing against the Dallas Stars finishing in a 5-3 loss away from home.

Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks game info

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

TV Broadcast: SNP, TVAS (JIP), FDSNDET

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Detroit Red Wings game preview

Things have been perfect for the Red Wings lately. They have defeated the likes of the Edmonton Oilers and the LA Kings in their five-game win run as they aim to topple the Canucks and head closer to the top half of the Atlantic Division.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

J.T. Compher, Patrick Kane and Jeff Petry are all currently injured for the Red Wings and are likely to be sidelined for a long-term duration.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

The Canucks have been in the middle of a rut lately with their form extremely turbulent over the last few weeks. They were on a three-game winning run defeating top teams in the process but their run was ended by the Stars. They hope to get back to winning ways soon.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Quinn Hughes and Kiefer Sherwood are both sidelined for the Canucks with the return of Hughes in their upcoming game still undecided.

Red Wings and Canucks key players

Lucas Raymond has been a key player for the Red Wings this season, scoring 20 goals and providing 36 assists in the first 50 games. Andrew Coop, Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson all scored in their most recent game and would like to keep that streak going.

With Hughes potentially out of contention Conor Garland and Brock Boeser would need to step up for the Canucks and add to their points tally as the pair sit at 34 and 33 points respectively.

