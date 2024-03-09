Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 9th 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-23-7) will host the Detroit Red Wings (33-24-6) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET. Don't miss the game airing on ESPN+, BSDET and SCRIPPS.

Vegas suffered a 3-1 defeat at home against the Vancouver Canucks in their last game on March 7, while Detroit faced a 4-0 loss on the road against the Arizona Coyotes on March 8.

Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights average 3.14 goals per game, with a 19.4% success rate on their power play opportunities and defensively, they allow 2.95 goals per game.

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 32 goals and 21 assists, followed by Mark Stone with 16 goals and 37 assists and Anthony Mantha with 20 goals and 14 assists. In goal, Adin Hill holds a record of 15-8-2, a 2.51 GAA and a .920 SV%, conceding 63 goals on 783 shots faced.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings boast an average of 3.43 goals per game, converting 22.9% of their power play opportunities and defensively, they allow an average of 3.27 goals per game.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 26 goals and 28 assists, while Lucas Raymond contributes 17 goals and 34 assists, and Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and 31 assists with 173 shots on goal.

James Reimer holds a 6-6-2 record in goal, sporting a 2.98 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and important numbers

The two teams have faced off 10 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Red Wings are 6-4 against the Golden Knights.

In faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 49.6% win rate, while the Golden Knights have 49.6%.

On penalty kills, the Golden Knights boast an 80.4% success rate, while the Red Wings have an 80.1% success rate.

Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and Prediction

This season, Vegas has dominated as the odds-favored club, winning 20 of the 39 games. With odds less than -194 in 16 games, the Golden Knights have a great 10-6 record, indicating a 66.0% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Red Wings have defied the odds in 41 games as underdogs, securing upset victories in 19 games, translating to a success rate of 46.3%. When labeled as the underdog by +160 or longer on the odds, Detroit has a 3-6 record, indicating a 38.5% chance of victory.

Prediction: Red Wings 4–2 Golden Knights

Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Dylan Larkin to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Alex DeBrincat to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Detroit Red Wings Vegas Golden Knights 0 votes View Discussion